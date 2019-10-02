Local high school students to host Fields of Faith event Oct. 9

By Eric Swithin

Special to The PREVIEW

Students from Pagosa Springs High School will join thousands of youth on athletic fields across the nation on Wednesday, Oct. 9, to share their Christian faith with fellow students during the 16th annual national Fellowship of Christian Athlete’s (FCA) Fields of Faith event.

This rapidly growing, international outreach event will be held at more than 500 locations throughout the nation. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. on the Pagosa Springs High School football field and will include music, testimonies and a message of hope from God’s word.

While many Christian rallies are anchored to an entertainer or professional speaker, FCA’S Fields of Faith is structured as a student-to-student ministry. Peers invite their classmates and teammates to meet on their school’s athletic field to hear fellow students share their testimonies, challenge them to read the Bible and to come to faith in Jesus Christ.

This is the first Fields of Faith event for Pagosa Springs. Since the beginning of Fields of Faith in 2004, more than a million people have joined the movement. In 2018 alone, more than 240,000 participants gathered at 521 fields, where 6,213 made first-time faith commitments, 5,015 recommitted their lives to Christ and 6,494 committed to reading their Bible.

This event is free, open to the public, and everyone is invited to join us for this very special night.