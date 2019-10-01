Seeds of Learning holds back-to-school barbecue

By Ursala Hudson

Special to The SUN

Seeds of Learning families and staff celebrated the start of yet another school year at the back-to school barbecue this past Thursday. A potluck dinner was shared on the back deck of the school, with families and board members bringing the side dishes, and Seeds providing the hamburgers and hot dogs.

Enjoying the early childhood learning center after hours can have an impact on everyone’s relationship with each other and the facility. Adults are given the opportunity to meet each other on a casual basis and parents can watch how their kids interact with other children.

To conclude the event, parents visited their child’s classroom and listened to a presentation by the teacher and her trusty sidekick, Dina the Dinosaur — a large puppet that helps facilitate the social emotional learning curriculum used at Seeds. The teachers shared classroom procedures, expectations and daily rhythms, and parents were given the opportunity to have any questions answered.

The Seeds of Learning Board of Directors and the Family Involvement Committee sponsored the event, with the mission of building strong relationships among staff, parents and students.