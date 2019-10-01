Nonprofit aims to provide funding for respite care

By Stacey Zwirn

Special to The SUN

Caring for loved ones of any age is stressful and causes emotional and financial strain. It is often difficult to find affordable services to assist the caregiver, such as delivered meals, transportation or in-home health services, commonly referred to as respite relief.

Two local ladies who understand the need and importance of respite care founded Southwest Colorado Respite Resources (SCoRR). Their own life experiences as caregivers for loved ones and in community settings has given them both a strong understanding of the need for respite relief.

SCoRR’s mission is to provide funding for respite care, through an application process, to those meeting our criteria. SCoRR will pay a licensed agency for relief services directly, along with helping with other resources pertaining to respite care.

The website www.scorr970.org is the website that provides complete information about this program.

Through the kindness of donations, grants, volunteers and our membership program, SCoRR is poised to bring much needed assistance to our local caregivers.

Feel free to email us at scorr970@gmail.com. SCoRR Inc. is a 501(c)(3) and can be reached at 585-4031 or www.scorr970.org.