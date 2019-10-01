Hunter safety card required for purchasing hunting license: Local classes offered

By Donald D. Volger

Special to The SUN

Hunter education classes will be offered two more times this season in Pagosa Springs, on Oct. 17 and 18 (before the start of the second rifle season on Oct. 19), and a final class on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 (prior to the start of the third rifle season on Nov. 2).

Sessions will take place 5:30-10 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday. Students must attend each session.

Classes will be held at the San Juan Ranger Building, 302 San Juan St.

Please contact Don Volger at 264-2197 or ddvolger@gmail.com for updated location information.

The cost is $10 for the class. These courses will be open to anyone wishing to obtain a hunter safety card. Students should register online prior to the class. To register, go to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) website, click on “Learn” then click on “Classes — Traditional” under the Hunter Education heading and follow the instructions.

If you were born on or after Jan. 1, 1949, you are required to have a hunter safety card before you can purchase a hunting license.

All programs, services and activities of CPW are operated in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. If you need accommodation due to a disability, contact Volger at 264-2197 or ddvolger@gmail.com. To assure that CPW can meet special needs, please notify Volger at least seven days before the class.

These courses are sponsored by the Pagosa Springs Police Department in conjunction with CPW with support from the local chapter of the Friends of the NRA.