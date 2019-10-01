Creede Arts Council to present Jamboree

Debbie Whitmore

Special to The PREVIEW

Join four bands and the Creede Arts Council at the Creede Elks Lodge on Oct. 5 for its first Jamboree. A jamboree (according to Merriam-Webster) is a large festive gathering or a long, mixed program of entertainment.

Dancing will be encouraged at the Jamboree. The bands will play something for everyone: reggae, funk, rock and country music.

Rally Round is a reggae band featuring Malcolm Snead, Joe Baker and Steve Reynolds. The First Unitarian Funk Band (aka Creede Funk Band) includes vocalist Jo Johnson, drummer Jim Turnbull, and guitarists Steve Reynolds and Tommy Speake. Rod Mechem and the Horseshoes is a rock and country combo. BGST (Steve Baxter, John Goss, Speake and Turnbull) is well-known to Creede music lovers for original country, rock, blues and Beatles covers.

A fun evening for all ages, the Jamboree proceeds will benefit the Creede Arts Council programming. A free-will donation will be accepted at the door and the Elks will offer a cash bar.

For more information, contact the Creede Arts Council at (719) 658-0312 or creedearts@outlook.com.