Counseling department to talk about college

By Mark Thompson

Special to The SUN

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the high school auditorium, the Pagosa Springs High School counseling department will be presenting a program about the nuts and bolts of going to college: choosing a college or technical program, applying to the school and obtaining financial aid.

We will highlight the new Colorado admission standards and financial aid, as the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (the FAFSA) opens Oct. 1.

This meeting is especially relevant for the seniors and juniors. Home-schooled and private school students are welcome.