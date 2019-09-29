Get your tickets now for the Jewels and Jeans Barn Dance

By JoAnn Laird

Special to The PREVIEW

While the popular song, “I Can’t Dance, Don’t Ask Me” was popular in the ’50s, there’s no excuse for this at the Jewels and Jeans Barn Dance, to be held on Oct. 19 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Lovers of country music that you are, the thought of the two-step may be a bit distressing. Well here’s that “ah-ha” moment you’ve been looking for: get lost in the hordes of those who love line dancing. And what better way to do it than being accompanied by Pagosa’s own country-western band, Country Thunder? Now really, what’s more fun than line dancing? Well, maybe watching it.

The Pagosa Springs Rotary Club is throwing its fifth annual event that has been a crowd pleaser for residents and visitors alike. There will be a silent auction with the likes of lift tickets at the ski area, candy-making classes, art work and gift certificates. Other offerings are libations and food truck meals available for purchase, socializing and, more importantly, helping to build the coffers of Rotary’s Scholarship Fund. All of the evening’s proceeds are strictly to assist our graduating students in their quests for higher education. Your help with funding these scholarships may very well produce our next local family doctor or, dare I say it, an engineer to improve our roads.

Tickets may be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce, The Choke Cherry Tree or from any of your fine Rotarians. Tickets are $20 or $25 at the door. Don’t wait to get your tickets. With a passion to help our community, it makes your Rotarian buddies nervous.