Unitarian Universalists to learn what can be done about domestic violence

By Pauline Benetti

Special to The PREVIEW

October marks the annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Carmen Hubbs, executive director of Rise Above Violence, is our speaker this Sunday.

She will help us learn ways in which we can reach out and create a safe space in our own world to welcome even small changes to ending the violence epidemic. She will share tips for reaching out to someone in need and what few words and small actions that can make big impressions on not only survivors, but also on abusive partners who seek change.

Hubbs has spent the majority of her 20-year career leading social justice efforts to end domestic and sexual violence in Pagosa Springs and beyond. She has done extensive work delivering professional training and coordinating responses between her agency and other first responders, including clergy. Reclaiming the dignity and rights of others is her passion.

Our fellowship offers the individual support in spiritual growth and an opportunity to participate in positive social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community. On the third and fourth Sundays (Oct. 20 and 27), leadership is by Pastor Dean Cerny. To schedule a private meeting with Cerny or for further information about the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (PUUF), call 731-7900.

Religious Exploration (RE) classes will also resume on the third and fourth Sundays and continue through to May. For more information about RE, contact Anna Ramirez at afrancis_@hotmail.com.

Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Join us. For further information about PUUF, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.