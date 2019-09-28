Spirited Women host Liz Curtis Higgs, announce next study book

By Lynne McCrudden

Special to The PREVIEW

For those lucky 131 women who attended the Liz Curtis Higg’s retreat last week at St. Patrick’s Church, you don’t need to be told how amazing Higgs was. Her message was delivered with love, humor and a continual acknowledgment of God’s love for us as women.

It was truly an ecumenical group of women from not only the Pagosa Springs community, but also from Montrose, South Fork and Pueblo.

The event was sponsored and created by a group calling themselves Spirited Women. This group of ladies who meet for bible study is composed of both St. Patrick members and other women in the community. They meet on Mondays at 2 p.m. in the church library and their next book will be “Women of Christmas,” by Higgs, beginning on Monday, Sept. 30. This book is a look at Anne, Elizabeth and Mary, the three women who prayfully await the coming of a baby, who will become the messiah.

The Spirited Women thank all those who attended their retreat and the warm welcome that Pagosa Springs gave Liz and Bill Higgs.