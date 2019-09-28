New Thought Center to hold discussion on sacred relationships

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“A sacred relationship is one in which we are inspired to see the Divine in another person.” — Shelly Bullard.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center (NTC, formerly Pagosa Community of New Thought) on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m., to discuss “Sacred Relationships.” Our guest speakers will be the Revs. Ron and Marie Flumoy, Science of Mind ministers from Clearwater, Fla.

We encourage all to join our community of affirmative-minded individuals who share joy, laughter, and spiritual awareness of their connection to spirit and their ability to co-create a life that expresses infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation circle

NTC holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. All are welcome.

Upcoming events

NTC is holding an art, book and jewelry sale on Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be many pieces of spiritual art and books, as well as housewares available to benefit NTC. Donations are being accepted. Contact NTC for more information.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.