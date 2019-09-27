Services planned for Darlene Gallegos

The community of Pagosa Springs lost a cherished member when, after a two-year battle with cancer, Darlene Marie Gallegos passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

Belonging to two large and long-established families in Archuleta County, Espinosa by birth and Gallegos by marriage, Darlene was loved in life by her husband of forty-six years Chris Gallegos, sons Christopher and Jeremy, her two mothers Beatrice Espinosa and Juanita Gallegos, by her grandchildren and countless brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Her family also included the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church where she served in many capacities throughout her life.

A life-long teacher by profession, by nature, and by example, Darlene’s genuine love for her Lord Jesus Christ and all his children has left a mark on countless lives in the Archuleta County community.

A Rosary will be said for Darlene on Sunday the 29th of September at 6 p.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Her funeral service will be on Monday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

A full obituary will be included in next Thursday’s edition of The Pagosa Springs SUN. Those wishing to make memorial contributions may send them to Chris Gallegos, PO Box 1373, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.