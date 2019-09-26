Town/county work session canceled following dispute

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

September’s joint work session of the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) and Pagosa Springs Town Council was canceled, with BoCC Chair Ron Maez indicating that the county called off the work session due to the town’s reaction to news that moves within the county’s upcoming budget could cost the town up to $100,000 next year.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.