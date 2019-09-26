Springs Resort to host community meeting about proposed development

The Springs Resort and Spa will hold a public meeting Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the The Springs Resort conference room to discuss the plans for 27 acres of undeveloped property adjacent to the existing resort.

The Springs previously held community meetings in February and March, before beginning discussions with local governments about the proposed urban renewal project.

The resort ownership invites Pagosa residents to join them at this open meeting to discuss the past, current and future feelings and desires about such a development.