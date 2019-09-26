Sheriff’s office submits 1033 inventory to county

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

Following months of dispute over whether or not the items were accounted for, the ACSO has submitted a full inventory of items it has ever received from the federal 1033 Program to the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.