Public Notices 09/26/2019

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Address: 46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Telephone: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiffs:

LEONARD L. CANDELARIA AND ANNETTE H. CANDELARIA REVOCABLE TRUST DATED APRIL 8, 1994, LORAINE SHARON YOUNG, MELODY CANDELARIA, GILBERT CANDELARIA, VILLA RAE ABEYTA, and YVONNE BRUNSON A/K/A/ YVONNE CANDELARIA

v.

Defendant:

ELVIRIA M. CANDELARIA and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO MAY CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

Attorney for Plaintiffs:

Josh W. Mack, #37858

Goldman, Nicholson & Mack, P.C.

679 E. 2nd Avenue, Suite C

P.O. Box 2270

Durango, CO 81302

Phone Number: (970) 259-8747

Fax Number: (970) 259-8790

E-mail: mack@gnm-law.com

Case Number: 2019CV30076

SUMMONS

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS, ELVIRIA M. CANDELARIA AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO MAY CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION:

You are hereby summoned and required to file with the clerk of this court an answer or other response to the above-captioned action. The relief demanded in this action is a decree quieting title to real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, described as follows:

The North Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (N1/2SW1/4SE1/4) and the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4SE1/4) of Section 24, Township 34 North, Range 5 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado

TOGETHER with 3 cfs of water in the Riverview Ditch, being Ditch No. 132.

If service of the summons was made upon you within the State of Colorado, you are required to file your answer or other response within 21 days after such service upon you. If service of the summons and complaint was made upon you outside of the State of Colorado, you are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after such service upon you. Service of this summons is deemed to have occurred on day of the last publication, which shall be October 24, 2019.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within the applicable time period, judgment by default may be entered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: September 26th, 2019

Goldman, Nicholson & Mack, P.C.

/s/ Josh W. Mack

Josh W. Mack, Reg. #: 37858

Post Office Box 2270

Durango, Colorado 81302

(970) 259-8747

Attorney for Plaintiffs

Published September 26, October 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

DISTRICT COURT, COUNTY OF ARCHULETA, STATE OF COLORADO

Court address: 46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Case Number: 2019CV30057

Blue Spruce Servicing Company, LLC,

Plaintiff,

v.

Karen R. Wood; Elsa White as Treasurer for Archuleta County, Colorado; Aspen Springs Metropolitan District, a political subdivision; All unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action,

Defendants.

Attorney for Plaintiff

Christopher J. Conant

Hatch Ray Olsen Conant LLC

730 17th Street, Suite 200

Denver, Colorado 80202

Phone Number: (303) 298-1800

Email Address: cconant@hatchlawyers.com

Atty. Registration No.: 40269

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANTS:

Karen R. Wood, Individually

All unknown persons who claim any interest in the real property described herein

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this Summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is a quiet title action to confirm that the Archuleta County Treasurer performed adequate diligence and gave adequate notice to all persons and entities with a redeemable interest in the subject real property of the pending issuance of a Treasurer’s Deed as required by C.R.S. § 39-11-128, for property more particularly as described below, attached hereto and by this reference made a part hereof.

LOT 12 OF BLOCK 8 IN AMENDED ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD MARCH 22, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74229, COUNTY OF ARCHULETA, STATE OF COLORADO.

Commonly Known As 37 Spruce Circle, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Dated this 17th day of September, 2019.

HATCH RAY OLSEN CONANT LLC

By: /s/ Christopher J. Conant

Christopher Conant

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Published in The Pagosa Springs SUN

First Publication: September 26, 2019

Last Publication: October 24, 2019

This summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4(g), C.R.C.P., as amended. This form should not be used where personal service is desired.

Published September 26, October 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Gregory Kent Martz, Deceased

Case No. 2019PR030045

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before February 29, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

Sharon Daily, Personal Representative of the Estate of Gregory Kent Martz, Deceased

C/O William L. Hubbard

Attorney at Law

Suite 3, Cascade Plaza

46 Eaton Drive

Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147

970-398-0820

Published September 26, October 3 and 10, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON October 15th

Steve & Joyce Wright, Arboles Sand & Stone LLC, have applied for the Lob Lolly Pit Renewal Major Sand & Gravel Permit, to renew an existing permit approved in 2009, for two tracts: approx. 94 acres in S½NW¼ & pt. S½NE¼ Sec 21 T33N R5W west of HWY 151, and approx. 87 acres in SE¼SW¼ & pt. S½SE¼ S16 T33N R5W NMPM west of the Piedra River (PLN19-413). The property at 12577 & 12577C State Highway 151, Arboles, CO, is zoned Industrial (I) and Agricultural/Ranching (AR).

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Board of County Commissioners on October 15, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published September 26 and October 3, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY

FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations for the Town of Pagosa Springs and Unincorporated Areas of Archuleta County, Colorado, Case No. 19-08-0182P. The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) solicits technical information or comments on proposed flood hazard determinations for the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), and where applicable, the Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report for your community. These flood hazard determinations may include the addition or modification of Base Flood Elevations, base flood depths, Special Flood Hazard Area boundaries or zone designations, or the regulatory floodway. The FIRM and, if applicable, the FIS report have been revised to reflect these flood hazard determinations through issuance of a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR), in accordance with Title 44, Part 65 of the Code of Federal Regulations. These determinations are the basis for the floodplain management measures that your community is required to adopt or show evidence of having in effect to qualify or remain qualified for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. For more information on the proposed flood hazard determinations and information on the statutory 90-day period provided for appeals, please visit FEMA’s website at www.fema.gov/plan/prevent/fhm/bfe, or call the FEMA Map Information eXchange (FMIX) toll free at 1-877-FEMA MAP (1-877-336-2627).

Published September 26 and October 3, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT

Mill Creek Snowmobile Trailhead Relocation Project

San Juan National Forest, Pagosa Ranger District

Archuleta County

The San Juan National Forest, Pagosa Ranger District is seeking public comments on a Draft Environmental Assessment for the Mill Creek Snowmobile Trailhead Relocation project. The project proposes to relocate the existing snowmobile trailhead parking area on Mill Creek Road (CR 302) approximately one mile east to a small meadow immediately beyond the intersection of Mill Creek Road and Nipple Mountain Road (NFSR 665) on the south side of Nipple Mountain Road. The existing trailhead will be closed, decommissioned, and returned to a naturalized state, with gravel from the lot being recovered and transported to the new site for surfacing following site preparation (cut and fill, leveling, drainage, etc.). The new site will only be open to vehicles during the winter season. The formal Notice of Proposed Action, with maps, is available online at:

http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56307

The scoping and comment period for this project is being combined. This project is subject to the pre-decisional objection regulations at 36 CFR 218. Only individuals or entities (as defined by 36 CFR 218.2) who submit timely and specific written comments will be eligible to object. Other eligibility requirements are defined by 36 CFR 218.25 (a)(3). It is the responsibility of the sender to ensure timely receipt of any comments submitted. Comments received in response to this solicitation, including names and addresses of those who comment will be considered part of the public record on this proposed action and will be available for public inspection.

Written comments will be accepted for 30 days after the date of publication of this legal notice in the newspaper of record. The publication date in the newspaper of record (the Durango Herald) is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period, which is estimated to end on October 25, 2019. Written comments should be submitted to: Kevin Khung, Pagosa District Ranger, PO Box 310, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, or hand-delivered to the Pagosa District Office at 180 Pagosa Street in Pagosa Springs, Colorado between 8:00 am – 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Comments may also be faxed to: Attn: Paul Blackman, fax number 970-264-1538. Electronic comments should be sent to: comments-rocky-mountain-san-juan-pagosa@usda.gov in an email message, or in one of the following electronic formats: .rtf, .pdf, or .doc.

Additional information regarding this project can be obtained from Paul Blackman at 970-264-2268 or e-mail paul.blackman@usda.gov.

Published September 26, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________