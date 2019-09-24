- News
Capt. Justin Cowan of Pagosa Springs recently graduated from the United States Army Captain Career Course. The year-long course consisted of a phase-one distance learning component and was capped with a two-week resident phase at the United States Army Chaplain Center and School at Fort Jackson, Columbia, S.C. Cowan studied strategic leadership, ethics of leaders, constitutional law, military decision-making and planning process, and global religious and cultural analysis methodology with an emphasis in Middle Eastern studies.