Fall book sale at St. Patrick’s announced

By Lynne McCrudden

Special to The PREVIEW

After this week of lovely rainy weather, you know it is time to start collecting books for your fall and winter reading time. What is better than a cup of tea, a cozy blanket and a great book?

St. Patrick’s can provide the book because our Book Nook is overflowing with great reads and at a terrific price. Our paperbacks are $.25 and our hardbacks are $1, and there really is something for everyone from fiction and nonfiction to cookbooks, crafts, history, mystery, adventure, westerns, kids books and spiritual books to feed your soul.

Out fall book sale will be Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Parish Hall Library and our parishioners who are avid readers will be there to help you find a nice big stack of books for your fall and winter reading. So, mark your calendars and stop by between Saturday sporting events and fall chores.