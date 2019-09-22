Jeans and Jewels Barn Dance set for Oct. 19

By JoAnn Laird

Special to The PREVIEW

If you love country music, love the two-step and line dancing, have a hankerin’ to wear serious or not-so-serious western wear, then your wish is Pagosa Springs Rotary’s command.

That fun-loving group welcomes you to its own version of days gone by in Archuleta County, as it throws open the doors of the Archuleta County Fairgrounds building and welcomes all you partners in to the fifth annual Jewels and Jeans Barn Dance on Oct. 19 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Back in the day, when ranchers and cowboys wrapped up haying and moving cattle to market or warmer climes, the hard work was behind them and they wanted to kick up their heels, socialize and party hardy with their neighbors. Voila! The barn dance was born.

Music that promises to get those boots a-movin’ will be provided by Pagosa’s own Country Thunder. So, get out those Sunday jeans, embroidered western shirts, bedazzled skirts and come on out to support the Pagosa Springs Rotary Scholarship Fund. All proceeds of this favorite local event will go to providing higher education for our graduating high school seniors. It’s a win/win evening for everyone.

There will be a silent auction of things too exciting to mention just yet, and libations and food truck meals for purchase. As in years past, a whopping good time is to be had. For sure, it will be the best time to be had in Pagosa on an October Saturday night.

Tickets may be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce, The Choke Cherry Tree or from any of your fine Rotarians. Tickets are $20 or $25 at the door. Yippe-I-O. You just have ta go.