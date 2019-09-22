Find your rhythm with hand-drumming classes

By Paul Roberts

Special to The PREVIEW

Join musician and music therapist Paul Roberts for a free hand-drumming class at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at noon.

The class is a family-friendly activity in which joy, fun and playfulness abound. No previous experience is necessary. Drums are provided for those who do not have one.

“I have no rhythm,” a newcomer said, walking into the room. Minutes later, she was playing with eyes closed, beaming a smile, nimble fingers dancing on the drum. Her playing has subtlety and expression.

It’s a familiar scenario. “I have no rhythm” can quickly transform into a discovery that one indeed has a sense of rhythm — a discovery that one can make it up using one’s imagination and intuition, flow with the rhythm of the group, and enjoy being a part of a creative process.

Without pressure, judgment and concern about level of achievement, one has the freedom to tap into one’s innate rhythmic sense and to feel the positive effects group drumming has on well-being.

For more information about the hand-drumming class, call 731-3117. The Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse is located at 230 Port Ave.