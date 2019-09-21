New Thought to talk about overcoming fear in a scary world

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

All are welcome to join New Thought Center (NTC, formerly Pagosa Community of New Thought) on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m., as we present “How To Overcome Fear In A Scary World.” Our guest speaker will be the Rev. Sue Love.

Love will be sharing true inspirational stories from her own life, where the seemingly impossible is possible, and that no matter where we are, or what is going on in the world, we are safe and protected.

We encourage all to join our community of affirmative-minded individuals who share joy, laughter, and spiritual awareness of their connection to spirit and their ability to co-create a life that expresses infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation circle

NTC holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. All are welcome.

Upcoming events

Contact NTC for information on Reiki training and spiritual art and book sale.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.