Michelle Johnson to speak at Pagosa Christian Women Retreat

Special to The PREVIEW

Pagosa Christian Woman’s Retreat has been active for over 40 years. Women of all denominations come together to be encouraged, cleansed and reignited by the fire and passion of Christ’s calling on each of their lives. This year is no different.

Please join us Oct. 4-6 for fun fellowship, wonderful worship and a heartfelt message that will surely stir the love of God in your soul.

This year’s guest speaker, Michelle Johnson, has been praying and preparing for this event with a deliberate intent to be an explosive blessing in your life. She will be speaking on the topic of “God Provides.”

Please visit our website at https://sites.google.com/site/pagosachristianwomen to read Johnson’s bio, get more information and register for this retreat.

We look forward every year to see who God will invite. This year, we hope it’s you.