Library to offer an accelerated GED study course

By Mark Wardell

Special to The PREVIEW

Pagosa Adult Learning Services (PALS) at the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library is excited to announce that we will be offering an accelerated GED preparation course. The accelerated course will use one-on-one tutoring with traditional and online materials, giving you study options to help complete your goals.

Early registration and orientation begins next week on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 2 to 7 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) finds that those without a high school degree earn less than those with a high school degree or high school equivalency. The unemployment rate for those without a high school degree is the highest in all educational categories.

There are no fees to join the PALS accelerated GED preparation course and scholarships are available for GED testing. Scholarships are awarded based on course participation. All early registration will be awarded with a scholarship. Students will need to be at least 17 years of age or older by the time of their first test.

Appointments are not needed to enroll in this accelerated course. Stop in any time during classroom hours to complete the enrollment form and schedule an appointment for orientation and assessment. Please feel free to stop by and ask questions about the accelerated GED preparation course and other services available through PALS.

We will continue enrollment and orientation in October. Classroom dates and times in October are:

• Oct. 1 from 2 to 7 p.m.

• Oct. 8 from 2 to 7 p.m.

• Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Oct. 17 from 2 to 7 p.m.

• Oct. 24 from 2 to 7 p.m.

• Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The accelerated GED preparation course will begin on Nov. 4 and run until Dec. 12. Students don’t have to wait to get a start, though. When registration has been completed, students will be given access to all materials and classes and may begin their studies immediately.

A graduation ceremony will be held in the early months of 2020 to honor and celebrate the students’ hard work to complete their degree. If you know anyone that is interested, please help us spread the word and encourage people to come by or call us at 264-2209. We look forward to helping you, or someone you know, complete an educational goal.