Clothing giveaway collection experiences overload

By Lynne McCrudden

Special to The PREVIEW

The parishioners of St. Patrick’s would like to thank the Pagosa Springs community for the overwhelming and generous donation of clothes for our annual clothing giveaway, which is Saturday, Oct. 19.

We were planning to collect clothes every Saturday in September, but as of last Saturday, we are filled to the brim with clothes for every shape and size, men, women and children, and a great abundance of household linens. We are sorry if you were not able to stop by last Saturday, but we will no longer be able to accept any more clothes.

We hope that these amazing donations are able to help lots of citizens of Pagosa Springs and surrounding areas have plenty of warm winter clothes to wear this winter.

Our clothing giveaway will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 19 and run until noon. Each shopper is given a bag to fill and encouraged to come back for another bag when the first one is filled. Mark your calendars for this great event. Bring your neighbors and friends and let any newcomers to town know that this is the place to shop.