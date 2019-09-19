TREX assists with prescribed burns in San Juans

By Emily Hohman

Special to The SUN

The San Juan Prescribed Fire Training Exchange (TREX) is officially underway. Around 30 fire professionals from across the U.S. and local communities are in southwest Colorado to conduct prescribed burns in partnership with the San Juan National Forest, practice fire management skills and gain new fire certifications while improving the health of our forests.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.