TREX assists with prescribed burns in San Juans

Professionals from across the U.S. are in southwest Colorado conducting prescribed burns in partnership with the San Juan National Forest. Burns have been coordinated near Bayfield and Pagosa Springs. Participants are practicing fire management skills and gaining new fire certifications while improving forest health.

The San Juan Prescribed Fire Training Exchange (TREX) is officially underway. Around 30 fire professionals from across the U.S. and local communities are in southwest Colorado to conduct prescribed burns in partnership with the San Juan National Forest, practice fire management skills and gain new fire certifications while improving the health of our forests.

This story was posted on September 19, 2019.