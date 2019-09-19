Drivers’ course, zentangle and more offered at Senior Center

The AARP Smart Driver course, offered by AARP Driver Safety, is the nation’s first and largest refresher course designed specifically for drivers age 50 and older. For more than 35 years, the course has taught 16 million drivers proven safety strategies so they can continue driving safely for as long as possible.

Why take the course?

Over nine in 10 course participants report changing at least one key driving behavior for the better as a result of what they learned in the course, and over eight in 10 participants felt that information they learned in the course has prevented them from being in a crash. Plus, you may be eligible to receive an insurance discount upon completing the course, so consult your insurance agent for details.

AARP membership is not required to take the course.

The classroom course costs only $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers.

To register, please call (970) 462-9613.

Due to popular demand, the Senior Center is hosting a fifth class on Oct. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Zentangle

Zentangle is a form of relaxation using easy-to-learn patterns, drawn by focusing on single lines one at a time. The method focuses on simple, elemental strokes that anyone can draw, regardless of creative ability, and allows the mind and body to release stress while creating beautiful images.

The class instructor will be Roberta Strickland, CZT. She can be reached at 946-4582 or 264-2167.

The next class will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19 — Hot turkey salad, snap pea medley, milk, broccoli with butter, salad bar and banana nut loaf.

Friday, Sept. 20 — Beef Philly cheesesteak, split pea soup, milk, salad bar and brownie.

Monday, Sept. 23 — Shrimp scampi with orzo, cream of asparagus soup, roasted lemony eggplant, breadstick with butter, milk and salad bar.

Tuesday, Sept. 24 — Pork carnitas with whole-grain tortilla, charro beans, squash calabacitas, milk, salad bar and flan.

Wednesday, Sept. 25 — Sliced turkey with gravy, caramelized butternut squash, broccoli casserole, cranberry sauce, milk and salad bar.

Thursday, Sept. 26 — Beef brisket, macaroni and cheese, oven-fried okra, milk, salad bar and strawberry pie.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.