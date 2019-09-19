Commissioners to weigh new courthouse location, design

At a special meeting on Monday, the Archuleta County commissioners are expected to vote on where the district and county courts and related court functions will be in the future, either renovating the existing downtown courthouse or building a new court facility in Harman Park.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.