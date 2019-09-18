Sullivan Concert

Country singer/songwriter Tim Sullivan will perform on Nov. 9 in a cabaret-style benefit concert in Durango showcasing the musical skills of three members of the remarkably talented Sullivan family, plus two other special guests. Headliner at the concert will be Tim Sullivan’s sister, KT Sullivan, an internationally acclaimed singer and recording artist, shown here with her brother. All concert proceeds go to the Jim and Elizabeth Sullivan Foundation to provide scholarships for deserving local youth with a talent for music, dance or the visual arts in Archuleta and La Plata counties. The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Strater Hotel. Reserved seats are $50 and $75 each, available by calling Tim Sullivan at 749-5531 or timsullivanmusician@gmail.com, or Claudine McAnelly at ccmcanelly@gmail.com.