Chamber to offer classes for Holiday Hoopla, Business After Hours

The Chamber is planning educational opportunities for businesses so that they can enhance their marketing and operational skills.

We start off with the annual Business After Hours lottery beginning in October. The Chamber wants our businesses to hold the best event they can and we want attending businesses and individuals to get more out of these networking events.

On Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. and Oct. 14 at 1 p.m., the Chamber will facilitate a “Hosting a Business After Hours” workshop. If you are interested in hosting a Business After Hours in 2020, we recommend that you sign up to attend one of these classes. The class is free and you can register online or call the office and secure your space. The session will be very informational, give you clear directives on expectations and hosting this event, and between the both of us, see how we can help you have the best networking event.

An educational forum regarding the new format for the Parade of Stores, now to be called Holiday Hoopla, is designed for the retail community. There will be three classes: 8 a.m. on Oct. 15, 1 p.m. on Oct. 17, and 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 21. These forums are free and we hope that our retail community will be able to attend one of the Hoopla classes offered.

The Holiday Hoopla shop local event will take place over a longer period of time, and will hopefully be easier to maneuver for both the store and the shopper.

Please register for this free workshop online. Go to the Chamber calendar and click on the date that you would like to attend to reserve your space.

We are hosting other classes for the fall and for next year including Excel and QuickBooks. Take some time to work on your business, not just in your business.

ColorFest tickets

Have you purchased your tickets yet for ColorFest or the Adventure Package Raffle? Go to www.pagosachamber.com to do both. ColorFest is only a week away.

Membership news

It has been a very busy week at the Chamber. We welcome two new businesses this week: Pagosa Sparkles and Pueblo Community College.

Our renewals this week include Thingamajig Theatre Company, Abracadabra, Subway downtown and Subway West, and Dr. Gerlinde Ehni, DDS. Newer members include Elk Heart Outfitters, Community Banks of Colorado, Durango Motor Company and The Colorado Health Foundation.