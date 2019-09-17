Vets4Vets, Rotary announce yard sale

By Ted Eckerson

Special to The PREVIEW

The Vets4Vets are retiring from the yard sale business. Everything must go. After nine years, we will be having the final sale in collaboration with the Pagosa Springs Rotary Club.

The New Best Western/Pagosa Lodge on U.S. 160 next to Wyndham Resort will be the location of the largest garage sale of the year in Pagosa Springs. Proceeds will support the Vets4Vets and the Pagosa Springs Rotary Club.

All items must go. Come early and buy much. See you there on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 8 a.m.