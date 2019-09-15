Prescribed burns completed

According to Public Information Officer Linda Parker, prescribed burning ignitions are now complete in both the Pargin Prescribed Burn and the Brockover Prescribed Burn on the San Juan National Forest.

The Columbine Ranger District has completed prescribed burn activities in the Pargin Prescribed Burn, located east of Bayfield. Aerial ignitions and hand lighting over three days accomplished 5,725 acres of prescribed burning. Smoke may continue to be visible at times along in areas east of Bayfield along U.S. 160, and will likely settle in low lying areas tonight. Fire personnel will remain on scene to patrol and monitor the perimeter as long as necessary.

Yesterday, the Pagosa Ranger District completed prescribed fire operations in the Brockover Prescribed Burn, in the Turkey Springs/Brockover Mesa area west of Pagosa Springs. Today, local resources and two TREX modules patrolled, did mop-up, and mitigated snags along trails. Smoke was much reduced today, but still visible from U.S. 160 and Pagosa Springs as heavier fuels continue to burn.

For more information, visit InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6288/ or contact the Columbine Ranger District at 884-2512 or the Pagosa Ranger District Office at 264-2268.

We greatly appreciate your patience and support while we work to reduce the risk of future wildfires, improve wildlife habitat, and maintain forest ecosystems.