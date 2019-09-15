Noxious weed of the month: Russian knapweed

By Ethan Proud

Special to The SUN

Russian knapweed is a drought-hardy plant and is spreading from the Arboles area up into Pagosa Springs and the Pagosa Lakes area. Two other knapweeds occur in Archuleta County, diffuse and spotted knapweed, which occur throughout the county, including Chromo.

Unlike its biennial counterparts, Russian knapweed is a perennial that spreads not only by seeds, but through its roots as well.

Due to its vigorous root system, it should not be pulled, though tilling can offer some control and mowing can be done every two to four weeks to exhaust the root reserve and prevent flowering and seed set. Both tillage and mowing need to be repeated frequently over a period of years to achieve adequate control. Russian knapweed chokes out native vegetation and forms a monoculture, which stops native plant establishment. Russian knapweed causes chewing disease in horses and has no cure. Herbicide treatments can be done at all life stages, but the label must be followed. Winter treatments can be effective if conditions permit applications.

Biological controls are available for Russian knapweed, but in order to be effective, competitive native species should be planted. Russian knapweed is allelopathic and secretes chemicals from its roots to inhibit the growth of other plants.

