History Club to talk about pre-Columbia America in September, October

By Jim Van Liere

Special to The PREVIEW

Pre-Columbia America is the topic for this Sept. 18 and Oct. 16 history discussion group. We will include the vikings and other early explorers, Native Americans, Machu Picchu and any other topics from early pre-Columbian American history.

Come and share the books or topics of the pre-Columbian period that interest you.

The group meets at 1 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month in the Pagosa Springs Senior Center restaurant. Please feel free to come and join us.