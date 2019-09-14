Women’s retreat at St. Patrick’s set for Sept. 18 and 19

By Lynne McCrudden

Special to The PREVIEW

Liz Curtis Higgs makes you laugh as you learn about the Bible and the reality that women make the same mistakes, but God always is with us, and always forgives us, because His mercy is immense.

Curtis Higgs will be the speaker at the upcoming women’s retreat at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, Sept. 18 and 19.

The retreat starts Wednesday evening a 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary, but Curtis Higgs will be available starting at 5:45 p.m. to autograph her books and share a moment or two with you. The Wednesday evening session will conclude by 8 p.m.

Thursday morning the doors open at 8 a.m. when Curtis Higgs will be available to chat with participants and sign books. The presentation will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m.

There will be free light refreshments available on Wednesday and Thursday, and you can participate in these two sessions for only $45. Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce, Bookends, Choke Cherry Tree and, of course, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd., which is right next to the hospital.

Don’t miss this amazing event. Join other women as we appreciate the strength we have because of our faith in God and are grateful for His forgiveness when we forget that He is always with us.