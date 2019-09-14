New Thought topic: ‘Journey to Greatness: Adventures in the Yellow Brick Road to Enlightenment’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“You are an eternal being on the path of endless unfoldment. There is something within you that sings the song of eternity. Listen to it.” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC, formerly Pagosa Community of New Thought) Sunday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. for our presentation: “Journey to Greatness: Adventures in the Yellow Brick Road to Enlightenment.” Our guest speaker will be Theresa Howard, religious science practitioner and real-life adventurer.

We encourage all to join our community of affirmative-minded individuals who share joy, laughter and spiritual awareness of their connection to Spirit and their ability to co-create a life that expresses infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m., there will be a reception for Dr. Tom Garcia, leader of fire circles and men’s spiritual retreats. His topic will be “Remember Who You Are.” All are welcome. Donations appreciated.

Reiki classes are available.

Please contact NTC for more information.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031.