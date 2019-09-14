Landscaping with native plants to be presented at Mountain High Garden Club meeting

By Cecilia Haviland

Special to The SUN

The benefits of landscaping with native plants will be the topic for the Sept. 18 meeting of the Mountain High Garden Club, to be held at 10 a.m. at the Archuleta County Extension building.

The presentation will feature Lake McCullough, of Pagosa Springs. McCullough is known for her knowledge of local wild plants and their uses for both food and medicine.

McCullough will discuss the unique benefits of growing and incorporating beautiful native plants in our garden landscaping. Native plants provide value to our environment for local wildlife as well as pollinating insects and birds. They also provide potential food and medicinal benefits.

Information about the Habitat Hero program offered by Audubon Rockies, including the requirements for certification of your garden as a Habitat Hero Landscape, will also be shared by McCullough.

Join us and invite a friend for this interesting and informative presentation.