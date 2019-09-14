Archuleta Democratic Club to meet Sept. 17

By John Porco

Special to The SUN

The Archuleta Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 11:30 a.m. at Pagosa Brewing Company. The featured speaker will be Donald Valdez, who is running in the primary to unseat Rep. Scott Tipton to represent the 3rd Congressional District. Valdez has represented House District 62 in the state Legislature since 2016.

Valdez focuses on rural issues and agriculture. He has stated, “I see a need for fighting for water, to make sure it stays within our communities in southern Colorado.”

He is vice chair of the Rural Affairs and Agricultural Committee and is a member of several other committees. He has a BA in sports and exercise management and a BS in business administration and management. He works as a soil conservation technician for the Department of Agriculture and is a family farmer.

The intent of the Archuleta Democratic Club is to provide an opportunity for dialogue on progressive ideas in an informal social setting, as well as providing an update on party activities, local, state and national.

We will begin gathering at 11:30 a.m. to allow some time for socializing, with lunch beginning at noon. There is no admission fee, but all participants will be asked to order lunch. Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP to John Porco, first vice chair of the Archuleta County Democratic Party, at ppagosa@gmail.com or at 946-2684 so that we can provide a count to the restaurant. All people are welcome at the lunch.