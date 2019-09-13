Prescribed burns to resume today

Prescribed fire activity on the San Juan National Forest will resume today and continue over the weekend.

On the Pagosa District, ignitions on the Brockover Prescribed Fire paused for a couple days to allow fuels to dry after receiving a half inch of rain. Weather and fuel conditions permitting, ignitions will resume today (Friday) and will likely continue through the weekend while the weather is favorable. Smoke may be visible from U.S. 160, the Town of Pagosa Springs, Aspen Springs and the upper Piedra area.

The Pargin Prescribed Burn in the Pargin Mountain/Fosset Gulch area of the Columbine District is expected to begin today (Friday). Ignitions are expected to occur over several days in this 6,000-acre unit. Aerial ignitions are planned over the weekend. This unit is located east of Bayfield. Smoke may be visible at times from Bayfield and along U.S. 160.

For more information on these prescribed burns please visit InciWeb https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6288/