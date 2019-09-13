Prescribed burns to continue tomorrow

- News
According to Public Information Officer Linda Parker, both prescribed burns on the San Juan National Forest went very well today.
On the Pagosa Ranger District, ignitions were completed in four additional units on the Brockover Prescribed Fire, located in the Turkey Springs/Brockover Mesa area. Approximately 900 acres of this 1,500-acre unit are now completed. Additional ignitions are planned for tomorrow.
On the Columbine Ranger District, fire managers accomplished 200 acres of blackline on the Pargin Prescribed fire, east of Bayfield in the Pargin Mountain/Fosset Gulch area. Aerial ignitions are planned for tomorrow.
For additional information on these prescribed burns please visit InciWeb https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6288/.