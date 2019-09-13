- News
Seventeen graduate students from Kyushu University in Japan received a tour of geothermal Pagosa Springs last Friday, Sept. 6. Dr. Masami Nakagawa (far left) of Kyushu and Colorado School of Mines is leading the students in studies of the geology of Colorado. Sally High (far right), of the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership (GGP), lead the tour of Pagosa’s geothermal features, ending with GGP’s Education Dome in Centennial Park.