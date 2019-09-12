Public Notices 09/12/2019

DISTRICT COURT, Archuleta COUNTY,

STATE OF COLORADO

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2018CV030080

DIVISION NO. MG

INITIAL COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY AND RIGHT TO CURE AND REDEEM

Plaintiff, Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association

v.

Defendants, NICHOLAS BRIAN KURZ; JODI KURZ;

Regarding: Lots 573 and 574, Lake Forest Estates, according to the plat thereof filed for record June 4, 1973 as Reception No. 77869

Also known as: 579 Stevens Cir, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS, Please take notice:

You and each of you are hereby notified that a Sheriff’s Sale of the referenced property is to be conducted by the Civil Division of the Sheriff’s Office of Archuleta County, Colorado at 10 a.m., on the 6th day of November 2019, at 777 County Rd. 600; phone number 970-264-8434. At which sale, the above described real property and improvements thereon will be sold to the highest bidder. Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.

**BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS SUFFICIENT TO COVER THEIR HIGHEST BID AT TIME OF SALE. **

Further, for the purpose of paying off, curing default or redemption, as provided by statute, intent must be directed to or conducted at the above address of the Civil Division of the Sheriff’s Department of Archuleta County, Colorado.

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.

First Publication: September 12, 2019

Last Publication: October 10, 2019

Published In: The Pagosa Springs SUN

NOTICE OF RIGHT TO CURE AND RIGHT TO REDEEM

RE: Sheriff’s Sale of Real Property pursuant to Order and Decree of Foreclosure and C.R.S. 38-38-101 et seq.

This is to advise you that a Sheriff sale proceeding has been commenced through the office of the undersigned Sheriff pursuant to a Court Order and Decree dated April 23, 2019, and C.R.S. 38-38-101 et seq., by Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, the current holder of a lien recorded on November 14, 2016 at Rec. No. 21607594, in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judicial foreclosure is based on a default under the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions, and Restrictions of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, recorded on 6/24/1970at Reception No. 73297 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The Declaration and notices, as recorded, establish a lien for the benefit of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, WHICH LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY AND IMPROVEMENTS.

You may have an interest in the real property being affected, or have certain rights or suffer certain liabilities or loss of your interest in the subject property as a result of said foreclosure. You may have the right to redeem the real property or you may have the right to cure a default under the instrument being foreclosed. Any Notice of Intent to Cure must be filed no later than fifteen (15) calendar days prior to the date of the foreclosure sale. A notice of intent to cure filed pursuant to section 38-38-104 shall be filed with the officer at least fifteen (15) calendar days prior to the first scheduled sale date or any date to which the sale is continued.

A notice of intent to redeem filed pursuant to section 38-38-302 shall be filed with the officer no later than eight (8) business days after the sale.

In this regard, you may desire and are advised to consult with your own private attorney.

IF THE BORROWER BELIEVES THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN SECTION 38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN SECTION 38-38-103.2, THE BORROWER MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL, THE FEDERAL CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BURAU (CFBP), OR BOTH. THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSUE PROCESS.

Colorado Attorney General

1300 Broadway, 10th Floor

Denver, Colorado 80203

(800) 222-4444

www.coloradoattorneygeneral.gov

Federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

P.O. Box 4503

Iowa City, Iowa 52244

(855) 411-2372

www.consumerfinance.gov

Further, you are advised that the parties liable thereon, the owner of the property described above, or those with an interest in the subject property, may take appropriate and timely action under Colorado statutes, certain sections of which are attached hereto.

In order to be entitled to take advantage of any rights provided for under Colorado law, you must strictly comply and adhere to the provisions of the law. Further, you are advised that the attached Colorado statutes merely set forth the applicable portions of Colorado statutory law relating to curative and redemption rights; therefore, you should read and review all the applicable statutes and laws in order to determine the requisite procedures and provisions which control your rights in the subject property.

DATED in Colorado this 12 day of July, 2019

Sheriff of Archuleta County, Colorado

By: Rich Valdez

Sheriff

ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF:

ORTEN CAVANAGH & HOLMES, LLC

1445 Market Street, Suite 350

Denver, CO 80202

Statutes attached: §§38-37-108, 38-38-103, 38-38-104, 38-38-301, 38-38-304, 38-38-305, and 38-38-306, C.R.S., as amended.

Published September 12, 19, 26, October 3 and 10, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Orland Earl Tarbell, Deceased

Case No. 2019PR30031

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before January 13, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

John M. Estes

1610 Hover Street, Suite 203

Longmont, Colorado 80501

Published September 12, 19 and 26, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

PLANNING COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON September 25th

Steve & Joyce Wright, Arboles Sand & Stone LLC, have applied for the Lob Lolly Pit Renewal Major Sand & Gravel Permit, to renew an existing permit approved in 2009, for two tracts: approx. 94 acres in S½NW¼ & pt. S½NE¼ Sec 21 T33N R5W west of HWY 151, and approx. 87 acres in SE¼SW¼ & pt. S½SE¼ S16 T33N R5W NMPM west of the Piedra River (PLN19-413). The property at 12577 & 12577C State Highway 151, Arboles, CO, is zoned Industrial (I) and Agricultural/Ranching (AR).

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on September 25, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published September 12 and 19, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

FOR PLANNING COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON September 25, 2019

AT&T Wireless, represented by Justin Causey, Md7 LLC, has applied for a Conditional Use Permit for the ATT Wireless Tower CUP, on Lot 19 Replat of Village Service Commercial at 80 Bastille Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN19-419), property owner Pagosa Secure Storage LLC. The property is zoned Commercial. The proposal is for a 90’ tall CMRS monopole.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on September 25, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published September 12 and 19, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

ARCHULETA COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

AMENDED AND RESTATED ORDINANCE NO. 18-2017: FOR THE REGULATION OF OPEN BURNING IN THE UNINCORPORATED AREAS OF ARCHULETA COUNTY

INTRODUCED AND READ ON FIRST READING on the 6th day of August, 2019 and which was published in full on August 15, 2019 in the Pagosa Springs Sun in Pagosa Springs, Archuleta County, Colorado.

ADOPTED ON SECOND AND FINAL READING on the 3rd day of September, 2019 and ordered published by reference to title only with no amendments except the Certification page in the Pagosa Springs Sun in Pagosa Springs, Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published September 12, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Mountain Meadows Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

TIMESHARE TRADE INS LLC

Defendant

Case No.: 2019CV30010

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Interval Ownership for Mountain Meadows, recorded on January 21, 1986 under Reception Number 137132, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered May 30, 2019, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s): Timeshare Trade Ins LLC

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Interval Ownership for Mountain Meadows, recorded on January 21, 1986 under Reception Number 137132, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Mountain Meadows Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Mountain Meadows Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, Sale Number:_2019-07_in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 777 Cty Road 600, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [ September 12, 2019 ]

Last Publication: [ October 10, 2019 ]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 777 Cty Road 600, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed July 19, 2019.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Rich Valdez

Exhibit A

As of May 28, 2019

Mountain Meadows – Phase Two

Matter Amount

Owner Name(s): TIMESHARE TRADE INS LLC

Points: n/a

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Winter Unit Week

as said Week is numbered and defined in the Declaration of Interval ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded under Reception No. 137132, and amendments and supplements thereto, and as identified in

Unit Number(s): 7601 through 7608

of Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two as described and delineated on the Plat captioned “Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two” filed for record under Reception No. 20209311. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $753.62

Costs: $405.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,158.62

Published September 12, 19, 26, October 3 and 10, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

William M Meyers, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2018CV30093

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered May 30, 2019, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

William M Meyers,

Marion R Meyers,

Larry B Kuopus, Trustee,

Elizabeth L Kuopus, Trustee,

Ronald D Steen,

Dawn G Steen,

Joe B Martinez,

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Teal Landing Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Teal Landing Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on November 6, 2019, Sale Number: __2019-06_ in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 777 Cty Road 600, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [ September 12, 2019 ]

Last Publication: [ October 10, 2019 ]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 777 Cty Road 600, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed July 19, 2019.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Rich Valdez

Exhibit A

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two

Matter Amount

Property Owner: WILLIAM M MEYERS & MARION R MEYERS

Building Number: 12

Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226

UDI Points: 49,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two- as built Building 12, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20105850, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651and any further supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $596.02

Costs: $496.33

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,092.35

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Five

Matter Amount

Property Owner: LARRY B KUOPUS, Trustee & ELIZABETH L KUOPUS, Trustee

Building Number: 15

Lot (Unit) Number: 1511-1516, 1521-1523, 1525-1526

UDI Points: 105,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Five- as built Building 15, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20204764, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, and Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $682.15

Costs: $496.33

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,178.48

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Six

Matter Amount

Property Owner: RONALD D STEEN & DAWN G STEEN

Building Number: 16

Lot (Unit) Number: 1611-1616,1621-1626

UDI Points: 84,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Six- as built Building (See Exhibit “1”, Column “F”), as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20304272, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded December 12, 2002 as Reception Number 20211905 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $665.84

Costs: $496.33

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,162.17

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Seven

Matter Amount

Property Owner: JOE B MARTINEZ, JR

Building Number: 17

Lot (Unit) Number: 1711-1716, 1721-1726

UDI Points: 77,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Seven – as built Building 17, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20209496, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20211905 and Sixth Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20209497 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $754.79

Costs: $496.33

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,251.12

Published September 12, 19, 26, October 3 and 10, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________