Performers of all ages sought for CUP’s ‘Willy Wonka’

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Calling all actors ages 10 and up: Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) will be holding auditions for its winter musical, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” on Friday, Sept. 13, from 2 to 8 p.m. in the music room at Pagosa Springs High School.

We are seeking performers of all ages through adult to help create the magical characters of “Willy Wonka.” Please come prepared to sing one verse of a Broadway tune of your choosing; bring sheet music for your song as an accompanist will be provided. A script read and group dance will be part of the audition process.

We welcome our veteran actors and newcomers alike, and are especially looking for adult thespians to round out our fabulous cast. “Willy Wonka” will be produced and directed by the team of Dale Johnson and Dale Scrivener.

CUP is celebrating its 30th year of community theater in Pagosa.