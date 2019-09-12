Lazy Afternoon

Photo courtesy Lesann Young

Just another lazy afternoon in Pagosa Country. This bear took a nap following a dive into a dumpster behind a local restaurant last week. The number of bear sightings is expected to grow as bears enter hyperphagia, the period of preparing for hibernation when bears spend up to 20 hours a day on the hunt for 20,000 or more calories. Area residents and businesses are encouraged to secure their trash to limit encounters with bears.

This story was posted on September 12, 2019.