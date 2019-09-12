Lazy Afternoon

Just another lazy afternoon in Pagosa Country. This bear took a nap following a dive into a dumpster behind a local restaurant last week. The number of bear sightings is expected to grow as bears enter hyperphagia, the period of preparing for hibernation when bears spend up to 20 hours a day on the hunt for 20,000 or more calories. Area residents and businesses are encouraged to secure their trash to limit encounters with bears.