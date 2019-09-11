Update on San Juan National Forest prescribed burns

Yesterday, the Pagosa Ranger District successfully burned 390 acres of the Brockover Prescribed Burn unit, in the Turkey Springs/Brockover Mesa area west of Pagosa Springs. Ignitions will pause today due to recent wet weather, but will resume as fuel conditions allow. Fire managers anticipate that it will take several more days to complete this 1500 acre unit. Smoke may be visible from U.S. 160 and the Town of Pagosa Springs.