Application period opens for Judicial Nominating Commission positions

Special to The SUN
Applications are now being accepted for upcoming vacancies on the Sixth Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission.
Judicial nominating commissioners are volunteers and serve six-year terms interviewing applicants for judicial vacancies and nominating candidates to the governor.
The Sixth Judicial District, including La Plata, Archuleta and San Juan counties, will have three vacancies: one attorney vacancy and two non-attorney vacancies.
The Supreme Court Nominating Commission will have five vacancies: two attorney vacancies (1st Congressional District and 6th Congressional District), three non-attorney vacancies (3rd Congressional District, 6th Congressional District and at-large).
More information on nominating commissions may be found on the Judicial Branch website at www.courts.state.co.us/Courts/Supreme_Court/Nominating.cfm.
Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, with initial application review and consideration beginning on Oct. 11.
Applications may be made only online at the state of Colorado Boards and Commissions Application page at www.colorado.gov/governor/boards-commissions-application. Applicants should include a current resume or biography where indicated on the application.