Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership (GGP) Breakfast with Balloons

Guests at last year’s Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership (GGP) Breakfast with Balloons view the balloon ascension from front row seats during ColorFest. Once again this year, on Sept. 21. from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., GGP supporters can enjoy a gourmet breakfast accompanied by mimosas and music as they watch balloonists dip into the river before lifting up to clear the viewing public. This yearly fundraiser supports the three greenhouse domes in Centennial Park where children are taught principles of sustainable gardening, community groups are able to raise fresh vegetables for distribution and an aquaponic demonstration site will soon be complete. Tickets are $50 and current members will be served a bottomless mimosa glass. Youth (12 and under) tickets are $20. Tickets and/or membership can be purchased at www.pagosagreen.org, the Chamber of Commerce and Exit Realty. Guests are reminded to bring lawn chairs or blankets, and coffee cups and water bottles if possible. The GGP will provide biodegradable glasses and plates.