All invited to hear Dr. Fran Korten at the library on Sept. 11

By Joan Mieritz

Special to The PREVIEW

On Sept. 11, the people of Pagosa Springs will have a very special opportunity to meet and hear Dr. Fran Korten. She will be speaking in the Ruby Sisson Library’s large meeting room on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m.

There are many topics that she will talk about, including death, the economy, our planet, and she will allow time for your questions, too. She is “in on” whatever is the latest going on in the world and she always recommends things that we can, personally, do to make a difference.

It is impossible for me to do justice describing her and her husband, David Korten, who wrote “When Corporations Rule The World.” They both started YES! Magazine, which is available at the library, both current and past issues.

Rather than my trying to explain who they are, I’m asking you to go to the Earth Community website, pagosaearthcommunity.org, and look at the section titled “Dr. David Korten and Dr. Fran Korten.” It will help explain the significance of these two extraordinary people who are helping to change the world for the benefit of the people who inhabit it. It should help you see why it would be of interest to you to come for Fran Korten’s talk.

Fran and David Korten will be going to South Africa this winter to speak at a conference of world economists who see how our present system is unsustainable and needs to change. He will, of course, be talking about his concept of “Earth Community.”

The Pagosa Earth Community (our very feeble attempt at starting to apply his concept) is open to everyone. We hope you will decide to come to our programs and become an active member. You simply read and agree with our mission statement and fill out a membership form including your email address. This will put you into our communication system. There is no membership fee. Hope to see you.