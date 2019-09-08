Friends of the Thingamajig Theatre Farewell Party

- News
The Friends of the Thingamajig Theatre hosted a farewell party for the cast and crew. The farewell party punctuated an incredibly successful summer theater season at the Pagosa Center for the Arts. It was a wonderful send off for the incredibly hard working cast and crew, who came from all over America. Members of the cast joined with the band on many songs and there was plenty of dancing by all.