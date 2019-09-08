Dock, slips open again at Navajo State Park marina

By Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Special to The SUN

Work to repair the marina at Navajo State Park is progressing, and the dock and slips at the boat ramp are now open. However, the electric service is still being installed, so gasoline and pump-out service is not yet available.

The work is being done to improve marina facilities for boaters and to protect the infrastructure when the water level of the reservoir drops.

The dock, boat slips and store were floated away from the ramp early this year because they could have been damaged when the water level of the reservoir dropped to a record low.

“We know this has been an inconvenience for our boaters, but we appreciate everyone’s patience,” said Brian Sandy, manager of Navajo State Park. “When this work is completed, we’ll be better able to handle low-water conditions.”

The marina store has been removed from the water. It was moved to the top of the boat ramp and plans are being made for a new building that will include more facilities and services for park visitors.

Navajo State Park, one of 41 state parks operated by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, is located near the New Mexico border in southern Colorado. The park draws more than 330,000 visitors every year. The 2,100-acre park offers boating, fishing, hiking and biking trails, wildlife viewing, 138 campsites and three cabins. The reservoir is one of the largest in the West at more than 15,000 surface acres.

For more information, call 883-2208.