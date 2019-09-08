Auditions for ‘Willy Wonka’ just around the corner

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP), now in its 30th year of bringing professional level community theater to Pagosa Springs, will be holding open auditions for its winter show, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” on Friday, Sept. 13, from 2 to 8 p.m. in the music room of Pagosa Springs High School.

We are seeking actors and performers of all ages from 10 and up to fill the cast. All roles in this popular musical are currently open.

Auditionees, please prepare one verse of a Broadway tune of your choosing. A script read and group dance will also be part of the audition process.

We welcome our veteran actors and newcomers alike to come out and join us for “Willy Wonka.” Dale Scrivener takes on the role of music director, teaming up with Dale Johnson as director and choreographer.

Leave a message on CUP’s Facebook page if there are any questions. Join our amazing CUP family.