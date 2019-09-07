Sunday Night Unplugged moved to Sept. 15

- News
By Heidi Tanner
Special to The PREVIEW
Sunday Night Unplugged, the monthly service of music and meditation at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, will be held this month on Sept. 15 instead of the usual second Sunday of the month. The service will begin at 5 p.m. as usual on Sunday, Sept. 15.
This month’s service will feature The Nightsong Trio. This trio includes Sally Neel on piano, Jessica Peterson playing flute and Heidi Tanner on the violin.
This service is informal in nature and invites attendees to spend quiet time in meditation interspersed with beautiful live music and readings which inspire one’s meditation.
All are welcome at this service. Please mark your calendars and plan to attend this beautiful time for reflection and prayer.